The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 585 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 21 of them in Lauderdale County.
The state total increased to 80,695 since coronavirus statistics were first recorded in March. Lauderdale County’s total increased to 1,709.
The Department of Health reported 26 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,399. One death previously reported in Forrest County has been corrected to Lamar County, and one death previously reported in Hinds County has been corrected to Warren County, according to the report.
Three of the new deaths occurred in Lauderdale County, which has a total of 106 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Newton County, also, reported a new death and has a total of 14 deaths due to COVID-19.
Cases Thursday include 29 among residents in long-term-care facilities, and eight resident deaths. There are 169 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the state.
Clarke County reported 10 new cases Thursday for a total of 431; Kemper County 2 new cases for a total of 266; Newton County 1 new case for a total of 642; and Neshoba County 1 new case for a total of 1,411.
The state presumes 62, 707 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
