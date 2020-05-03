Lauderdale County had one of the lowest increases in daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday since the Mississippi Department of Health began tracking the virus on March 12.
Two new COVID-19 cases and one new death was reported in Lauderdale County, according to the Department of Health’s daily update on Sunday. Lauderdale County has 380 total cases, second only to Hinds County, and has reported 26 deaths, still the highest in the state.
Statewide 109 new cases were reported Sunday for a total of 7,550. Twelve new deaths were reported for a total of 303.
The number of people hospitalized of confirmed COVID-19 in Mississippi has risen to 458. Twenty-three of the new cases reported Sunday were among residents of long-term-care facilities.
The numbers are based on testing completed by 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
Ninety-one of the COVID-19 cases and 14 of the deaths came from Lauderdale County long-term care facilities. Both of the new cases reported were from long-term care facilities.
Neshoba County reported two new cases for a total of 214. Kemper County reported nine new cases for a total of 76. Newton County reported five new cases for a total of 93. Clarke County reported three new cases for a total of 61.
The Department of Health presumes 3,413 people have recovered from COVID-19.
