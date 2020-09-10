Lauderdale County had five new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in the latest count posted Thursday by the Mississippi Department of Health.
Both of Lauderdale County’s additional deaths came at long-term-care facilities.
Across the state, 517 new cases and 33 deaths were reported Thursday. Thirteen of the COVID-19 related deaths confirmed Thursday occurred between Aug. 7 and Sept. 1 and were identified from death certificate reports. One death previously reported in Lee County has been corrected to Itawamba County.
Three of the deaths reported Thursday came from Clarke County, which has had a total of 35 deaths related to COVID-19.
Since the Department of Health began tracking COVID-19 statistics in March, there have been 88,322 confirmed cases and 2,656 deaths. The state presumes 74,098 people have recovered from the virus.
In Lauderdale County, there have been 1,894 COVID-19 total cases and 117 related deaths.
Clarke County had two new cases Thursday for a total of 496; Kemper County zero cases for a total of 278; Neshoba County eight new cases for a total of 1,480; and Newton County nine new cases for a total of 710.
Long-term-care facilities have reported 53 new cases among residents and 19 deaths, according to the Department of Health. There are 146 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the Department of Health. None of the new outbreaks occurred in Lauderdale County.
As of Tuesday, 525 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized, 185 of them in ICU units.
