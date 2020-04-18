Lauderdale County reports 190 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
By Dave Bohrer
dbohrer@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi Department of Health Saturday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Lauderdale County, bringing the county totals to 190 cases and 14 deaths.
Lauderdale County had reported seven new cases and one new death the day before.
The state reported one additional outbreak at a long-term care facility in Lauderdale County, bringing the total to seven. It takes only one case at a long-term care facility to be labeled an outbreak.
Statewide, 181 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths were reported by the health department. The state totals are now 3,974 cases and 152 deaths.
Lauderdale County's total of 190 cases is the fourth highest in the state, behind Hinds' 325, Desoto's 220 and Jackson's 201. Lauderdale County's 14 deaths are the highest in the state.
The numbers include all cases reported since March 11 through 6 p.m. Friday.
Clarke County is reporting 22 cases and two deaths; Kemper 17 cases; Neshoba 55 cases and one death; and Newton 21 cases.
The statistics show the African-American community is suffering from the virus at a greater rate. Of Lauderdale County's 190 cases, 132 identify as black or African American, or 69 percent. The latest U.S. Census figures show Lauderdale County black or African American populations is 43.5 percent.
Of the 3,974 cases statewide, 2,095 identify as black or African American or 53 percent. The state black or African American population is 38 percent, according to the latest census estimate.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 16 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to its website.
Private graveside services for Mrs. Lorraine Darnell Irby will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Kemper County with the Rev. David Hopkins officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Irby, 91, of M…
Graveside services for Joseph L. Scott, 66, will be held at a later date. Mr. Scott died Thursday, April 16, 2020. Stephens Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Friends may visit www.stephensfunerals.com to sign the online register.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mount Zion Cemetery, Shubuta, with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.