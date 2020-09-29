The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in Lauderdale County on Tuesday.
Since the department began tracking the coronavirus in March, 2,077 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lauderdale County and 126 related deaths.
Across the state, 589 new COVID-19 cases and 36 related deaths were reported on Tuesday. Twenty-one of the deaths occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 25 . Fifteen of the deaths occurred between July 31 and Sept. 25 and were identified from death certificates.
The Department of Health has reported 97,638 COVID-19 cases and 2,957 related deaths since March.
The state presumes 89,737 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
There were 56 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 at long-term-care facilities. There are 125 active outbreaks at those facilities. An outbreak is considered any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents, or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.
Mississippi’s hospitals report 464 people hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19, with 137 of them in intensive care units.
Elsewhere in East Mississippi, Neshoba County reported 16 new cases Tuesday for a total of 1,597; Clarke County seven new cases for a total of 610; Newton County five new cases for a total of 778; and Kemper County one new case for a total of 291.
There were two additional deaths reported in Clarke County for a total of 610.
