Lauderdale County recorded its 100th death from COVID-19 and 35 new cases were reported in the county Wednesday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Lauderdale County’s total of COVID-19 cases is 1,544 since the state began tracking the virus in March.
The Department of Health reported 1,348 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths in Mississippi on Wednesday. The state total of cases is 74,555, with 2,163 deaths. The state presumes 56,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
One of the deaths was in Lauderdale County, another was in Newton County, which has reported 13 deaths since March, and another death was reported in Neshoba County for a total of 97.
Twelve of the deaths reported in the state on Wednesday occurred between July 22 and Aug. 14 and were identified from death certificates. One death previously reported in Bolivar County was not COVID-19 related and one death previously reported in Tate County has been corrected to Panola County, the state reported.
Cases reported Wednesday include 72 among residents in long-term care facilities and 10 resident deaths. There are 180 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Newton County reported 15 new cases Wednesday for a total of 604; Clarke County 14 new cases for 389; Neshoba 12 new cases for 1,349 and Kemper one new cases for 254.
The health department is planning free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Pearl River Resort's Silver Star Hotel and Casino parking garage. You do not need to have symptoms or an appointment to be tested.
