The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths related to the virus in Lauderdale County on Tuesday.
The county has experienced 1,965 cases and 122 deaths since the Department of Health began tracking the virus in March.
The Department of Health reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Tuesday. The new numbers are from positive tests completed by 6 p.m. Monday.
The state totals are 90,523 COVID-19 cases and 2,734 related deaths.
Thirty-seven new cases and nine new deaths were reported among residents of long-term-care facilities. There are 138 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
Four of the new cases and two of the deaths reported Tuesday came from Lauderdale County long-term-care facilities.
The state presumes 78,971 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in East Mississippi, Clarke County reported 10 new cases for a total of 518; Kemper County three new cases for a total of 284; Neshoba County eight new cases for a total of 1,505; and Newton County four new cases for a total of 736.
The 18-29-year-old age group continues to have the most number of cases, with 20,238 across the state. The 70-79-year-old age group has had the most deaths with 733 statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.