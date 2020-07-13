The average number of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations in Lauderdale County decreased slightly from 16 in the first half of June, to 13 in the second half of the month, according to state records obtained by The Meridian Star through a public records request.
Records show Rush Foundation Hospital hospitalized an average of nine COVID-19 positive patients per day from June 17 to June 30.
The highest daily total of COVID-19 positive patients was 11 on June 18 and 29 and the lowest daily total was seven on June 24, 25 and 26, according to the data.
Anderson Regional Medical Center hospitalized an average of 18 patients with COVID-19 per day for the same time period, health department records show.
The hospital’s highest daily total of COVID-19 positive patients during that period was 21 on June 28 and the lowest daily total was 12 on June 18, according to records.
Anderson shared a message on Facebook Saturday from Chief of Staff, Dr. William Billups, III, urging the public to take the virus seriously, wear a mask and social distance.
“What folks don’t realize is that the capability to care for COVID patients is not the beds, it’s the people,” Billups said in the statement. “The fact that floors in the hospital are closed leads many in the public to conclude that this is a hoax and the hospital is not busy. The reality is the hospital is running at capacity even with a closed floor because those employees have been moved to COVID care.”
Billups said manpower is an issue at hospitals across the state.
“Initially we thought of the COVID situation as a temporary disaster to get through. The reality is this new normal of this awful disease is that it is going to be with us until there is an effective vaccine pushing healthcare workers to their limits mentally and physically.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Monday, for a total of 36,680 and one additional death, for a total of 1,250 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, the agency reported six new cases, for a total of 972 with 81 total deaths.
As of Thursday, MSDH reported two ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities in East Mississippi.
James T. Champion Nursing Facility in Meridian, which is affiliated with East Mississippi State Hospital, reported one case of COVID-19 among staff.
Hilltop Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Neshoba County reported cumulative totals of five deaths among residents, 39 cases among residents and eight cases among staff.
Health department records show 228 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 184 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,045 cases and 77 deaths in Neshoba County and 377 cases and ten deaths in Newton County.
Please check back for updates.
