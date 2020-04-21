Mississippi COVID-19 map April 21

Mississippi COVID-19 map posted April 21, 2020.

 Mississippi Department of Health

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in Lauderdale County Tuesday. 

The county now has 232 confirmed cases, 17 deaths and nine outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

New data from the health department shows that in Lauderdale County, 60 of the total confirmed cases and 10 of the total confirmed deaths involved patients from long-term care facilities. 

State records show the county has the highest number of cases in long-term care facilities, the highest number of deaths and the third highest number of cases in the state.

MSDH reported 204 new cases in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 4,716 cases and 14 additional deaths, for a total of 183 statewide. 

As of Monday, 52,364 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi, MSDH reported. 

Mississippi COVID-19 by age group April 21

Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group posted April 21, 2020.

Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 13 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the hospital's website.

For the week of April 12, Rush Health Systems reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 202 tests conducted.

