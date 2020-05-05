Lauderdale County saw an increase of four confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional six people have died, according to the Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday.
The county's totals based on test results completed by 6 p.m. Monday are 436 cases and 33 deaths.
Four of the county’s deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
The deaths are the most by any county in the state. The COVID-19 positive tests are second highest in the state.
Tuesday’s report showed 330 new cases in Mississippi, bringing the state total to 8,207. There were an additional 32 deaths reported across the state for a total of 342 since the state began tracking cases on March 11.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 20 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, an increase in four since the day before. Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting its COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The new totals come as Mississippi is poised to relax restrictions on Thursday, when dining in restaurants will be allowed at 50 percent capacity if they follow certain safety precautions. The number of people who may gather outdoors is also being doubled to 20 on Thursday and parks will be allowed to open.
Neshoba County reported 21 new cases for a total of 243 and six new deaths for a total of 10. Clarke County reported five new cases and three new deaths for totals of 67 and six. Both of those counties will have mobile testing sites this week conducted by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Health.
To be tested, you must first complete a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those without a smartphone may call a UMMC clinician at 601-496-7200. An appointment at a testing site will be given, if warranted.
Testing will be available Wednesday, May 6 at the Neshoba County Coliseum, 1200 Highway 15 North, in Philadelphia, and Friday, May 8 at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., in Quitman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.