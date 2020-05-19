COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi as of May 17.

 Mississippi Department of Health

State health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday for a total of 602, the second highest total in Mississippi. 

Download PDF Mississippi safe worship guidelines

Records show 46 people from the county have died since the outbreak began, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Lauderdale County is the only county in the state with more than 100 COVID-19 cases reported in long-term care facilities, with a total of 159. 

As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 31 patients who have tested positive for the virus, according to the hospital’s website.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In the latest update, state health officials reported 113 cases and 14 deaths in Clarke County, 105 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 429 cases and 25 deaths in Neshoba County and 196 cases and three deaths in Newton County. 

Mississippi COVID-19 map posted May 19

Mississippi COVID-19 map posted May 19, 2020.

MSDH confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 11,704 and 27 additional deaths, for a total of 554 deaths statewide. 

Of the new cases reported in Mississippi Tuesday, records show 45 were among residents in long-term care facilities. 

Please check back for updates. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags