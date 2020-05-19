Records show 46 people from the county have died since the outbreak began, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Lauderdale County is the only county in the state with more than 100 COVID-19 cases reported in long-term care facilities, with a total of 159.
As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 31 patients who have tested positive for the virus, according to the hospital’s website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In the latest update, state health officials reported 113 cases and 14 deaths in Clarke County, 105 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 429 cases and 25 deaths in Neshoba County and 196 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 11,704 and 27 additional deaths, for a total of 554 deaths statewide.
Of the new cases reported in Mississippi Tuesday, records show 45 were among residents in long-term care facilities.
WAYNESBORO - Mr. Leroy "L. P." Waller Jr., 81, of Shubuta, Miss., passed from this life Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Miss. He was born in Shubuta on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1938, to Leroy Percy Waller and Gladys Waller. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Chur…
Graveside services for Marilyn Joyce Briggs, 76, will be Wednesday at 11 am, Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Bro. Jack Giles will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. Please visit the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
NEWTON [ndash] Shirley Ann Vance, 84, of Newton, Miss., died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Castlewoods Place in Brandon, Miss. She was born Monday, March 23, 1936, in Lawrence, Miss. Private family graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Newton County Memorial Garde…
In keeping with the wishes of Mrs. Roberts and her family, there will be no services. Final arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner. Mrs. Roberts, 51, of Quitman, died May 14, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.
