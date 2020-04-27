The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County surpassed 300 Monday, as health officials reported nine new cases.
At 304, the county continues to have the second highest number of cases in the state.
Seventy of the cases are in long-term care facilities, records show.
Nineteen people from Lauderdale County have died from the virus, more than any other county, according to the health department.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 26 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily hospitalization numbers.
State health officials reported 47 cases and three deaths in Clarke County, 49 cases and one death in Kemper County, 156 cases and three deaths in Neshoba County, and 64 cases in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 183 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Monday, for a total of 6,094, and two additional deaths, for a total of 229 statewide.
Some businesses have begun reopening under an order from Gov. Tate Reeves effective Monday that allows some non-essential businesses like retail stores to open their doors and allow 50-percent capacity.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, all employees of essential and nonessential businesses in Meridian that are open to maintain minimal operations must wear a mask when in the same space as employees or the public, according to a city order.
The order says Meridian retail stores are required to have employees and customers wear masks and follow social distancing of six feet or more and hand-washing protocol. The city's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m curfew has been extended to May 15.
