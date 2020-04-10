Mississippi COVID-19 map April 10, 2020

Lauderdale County has 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update from state health officials. 

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed one additional death in Lauderdale County, for a total of six, and one additional outbreak at a long-term care facility, for a total of four outbreaks in the county.

As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

MSDH reported 209 new cases statewide Friday, for a total of 2,469 cases and six additional deaths, for a total of 82 in Mississippi. 

In Clarke County, there are 13 confirmed cases, one death, and one outbreak at a long-term care facility. Fourteen cases have been confirmed in Kemper County. Neshoba County has 21 cases and in Newton County, there are 10 confirmed cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility. 

