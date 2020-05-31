Lauderdale County’s COVID-19 cases grew by three in the Mississippi State Health Department statistics reported Sunday.
It follows a day when five new cases were reported in the county, bringing the total to 738.
One additional death was reported in Lauderdale County on Sunday, bringing that total to 62.
Statewide, the department of health reported 272 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 15,501 since the state started gathering statistics on March 11. Eleven new deaths were reported in the state for a total of 734.
Besides the one in Lauderdale County, another death was reported in Neshoba County to bring that county’s total to 39. Neshoba County has 646 total cases, growing Sunday by six.
The numbers reflect COVID-19 testing completed at 6 p.m. Saturday.
There are 405 Mississippi residents hospitalized by COVID-19. Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 21 patients as of Friday. Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting its COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ Safe Return Order, which allows all businesses to open with certain restrictions, begins at 8 a.m. Monday.
Reeves extended an executive order Friday that applies to Lauderdale, Neshoba, Jasper, Holmes and Wayne counties, ordering greater restrictions.
According to the order, employees of all businesses should be screened daily and must wear a mask if they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
In retail businesses, all customers must wear a mask, as well as employees who come in direct contact with customers, the order states.
