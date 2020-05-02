The Mississippi Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in Lauderdale County in its latest report on the virus.
Lauderdale County now is at 378 cases and 25 deaths since the count began in March. Eighty-five of the cases and 14 of the deaths came from long-term care facilities. Lauderdale is second only to Hinds County, 505, in COVID-19 cases and Lauderdale County’s death total and long-term care facility cases, 88, is the highest.
Statewide 229 cases and 10 deaths were reported Saturday. That brings the state total to 7,441 cases and 291 deaths. The count is based on tests completed by 6 p.m. Friday.
The five East Mississippi counties of Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba and Kemper have 803 cases and 35 deaths.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 22 patients as of Friday, a drop of four since the previous day and a drop of 11 since April 28. Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting its COVID-19 patient totals.
The Department of Health presumes 3,413 patients have recovered from COVID-19.
