State health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday, for a total of 249. 

Sixty-four of those cases are in long-term care facilities, records show. 

The health department reports 18 people from Lauderdale County have died from the virus since the outbreak began, more than in any other county. Of those victims, 10 were from long-term care facilities. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 16 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to the hospital's website.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. For the week of April 12, Rush Health Systems reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 202 tests conducted.

MSDH reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 5,153 and eight additional deaths, for a total of 201 deaths statewide.

More than half of those who have died from the virus in Mississippi, 126, are identified as black or African American, according to the data.

