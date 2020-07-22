Mississippi COVID-19 cases by age group

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 39 new cases in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 1,154 and 83 total deaths. 

The county has seen double-digit increases in cases on six of the last seven days, with a total of 171 new cases reported since July 16. 

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland announced Tuesday he plans to implement a citywide order requiring masks inside businesses, with some exceptions.

The order could go into effect this weekend, he said.

The city announced free drive-up finger stick testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Multi-County Community Agency in Meridian through Moss Point Visionary Circle.

State health officials reported 1,547 new cases in Mississippi Wednesday, for a total of 47,071 and 34 additional deaths, for a total of 1,423 deaths statewide.

Six of the deaths occurred between June 21 and July 8 and were identified from death certificate reports, the health department said. 

It was the third consecutive day with more than 1,200 new cases.

MSDH reported 1,251 cases on Monday and a record 1,635 cases on Tuesday. 

As of the latest update, 942 Mississippi residents were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 223 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection. 

The age group with the highest number of cases, 10,126, is 18-29, followed by people 30-39, with 7,312 cases, according to records.

As of Sunday, 30,315 Mississippi residents are presumed recovered from the virus.

