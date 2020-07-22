Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 455 22 44 11 Alcorn 190 2 1 1 Amite 151 4 13 2 Attala 432 23 89 19 Benton 84 0 1 0 Bolivar 634 22 42 7 Calhoun 303 5 23 4 Carroll 225 11 45 9 Chickasaw 350 19 35 11 Choctaw 97 4 0 0 Claiborne 359 12 43 9 Clarke 263 25 19 9 Clay 310 13 2 1 Coahoma 465 7 1 0 Copiah 783 21 30 3 Covington 498 7 3 0 Desoto 2619 20 23 5 Forrest 1267 45 96 29 Franklin 78 2 3 1 George 196 3 1 0 Greene 170 10 34 6 Grenada 730 16 60 9 Hancock 214 14 8 4 Harrison 1573 21 113 11 Hinds 3952 77 201 26 Holmes 687 43 97 20 Humphreys 227 10 19 6 Issaquena 16 1 0 0 Itawamba 220 9 34 7 Jackson 1368 23 68 6 Jasper 308 6 1 0 Jefferson 151 4 3 0 Jefferson Davis 159 4 3 1 Jones 1432 53 159 35 Kemper 204 15 38 9 Lafayette 633 4 42 1 Lamar 845 9 3 2 Lauderdale 1154 83 203 54 Lawrence 222 3 0 0 Leake 699 23 3 0 Lee 879 26 66 15 Leflore 681 57 184 41 Lincoln 622 37 115 27 Lowndes 714 19 46 10 Madison 1852 47 152 22 Marion 449 15 15 2 Marshall 407 5 12 1 Monroe 536 44 124 37 Montgomery 237 3 0 0 Neshoba 1129 82 107 34 Newton 452 10 7 1 Noxubee 341 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 712 30 132 18 Panola 617 7 3 1 Pearl River 391 32 52 12 Perry 143 6 0 0 Pike 649 26 53 12 Pontotoc 538 6 3 1 Prentiss 219 6 24 3 Quitman 138 1 0 0 Rankin 1623 23 66 8 Scott 911 16 15 3 Sharkey 86 0 1 0 Simpson 576 10 3 0 Smith 325 12 53 8 Stone 111 2 2 1 Sunflower 699 13 4 0 Tallahatchie 318 4 6 1 Tate 511 19 29 11 Tippah 212 11 0 0 Tishomingo 184 3 2 0 Tunica 168 3 12 2 Union 353 11 20 8 Walthall 372 14 54 8 Warren 762 23 41 9 Washington 1128 20 28 6 Wayne 654 21 54 8 Webster 148 11 52 10 Wilkinson 134 12 5 2 Winston 458 14 40 10 Yalobusha 256 9 35 7 Yazoo 653 8 21 2 Total 47,071 1,423 3,257 662

–Mississippi State Department of Health