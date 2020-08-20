The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the virus Thursday in Lauderdale County.
The county’s totals increased to 1,578 cases and 101 deaths.
Statewide, 894 new cases and 27 new deaths were reported Wednesday by the Department of Health, bringing state totals to 75,449 COVID-19 cases and 2,190 deaths. The state presumes 56,577 people have received from the virus.
Two of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred between July 24 and Aug. 9 and were identified from death certificates.
Wednesday’s new cases include 41 among residents in long-term care facilities and seven resident deaths, according to the Department of Health.
There are 177 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to Wednesday’s report.
The new numbers reflect tests completed as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The tests may have been made during the past week and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more, according to the Department of Health. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.
The Department of Health reported 15 new cases in Neshoba County Wednesday for a total of 1,364; 10 new cases in Newton County for a total of 614; six new cases in Clarke County for a total of 395; and one new case in Kemper County for a total of 255.
The health department is planning free COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Pearl River Resort's Silver Star Hotel and Casino parking garage. You do not need to have symptoms or an appointment to be tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.