The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death from the virus as of 6 p.m. Friday in Lauderdale County.
The county’s totals increased to 1,615 cases and 102 deaths.
Statewide, 945 new cases and 23 new deaths were reported Friday by the Department of Health, bringing state totals to 77,268 COVID-19 cases and 2, 237 deaths. The state presumes 56,577 people have recovered from the virus.
One of the deaths reported Friday occurred Aug. 16, identified by death certificate.
Saturday’s new cases include 38 among residents in long-term care facilities and nine resident deaths, according to the Department of Health.
There are 172 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to Saturday’s report.
The new numbers reflect tests completed as of 6 p.m. Friday. The tests may have been made during the past week and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more, according to the Department of Health. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.
The Department of Health reported three new cases in Neshoba County Saturday for a total of 1,370; four new cases in Newton County for a total of 620; seven new cases in Clarke County for a total of 410; and two new cases in Kemper County for a total of 257.
Drive-through testing will be available by appointment in Meridian on Monday, Aug. 24 at the Lauderdale County AG Center, and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Kemper County High School.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at county health departments.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at their local county health department. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary, according to a news release.
Testing will be available in Newton County on Monday, Aug. 24 at 15776 Highway 15 N. in Decatur. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, testing will be available in Lauderdale County at 5224 Valley St. in Meridian and in Clarke County at 426 West Donald in Quitman.
