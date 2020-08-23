The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases from the virus as of 6 p.m. Saturday in Lauderdale County.
The county’s totals increased to 1,630 cases. The total of deaths is 102.
Statewide, 626 new cases and 3 new deaths (1 each in Harrison, Marion and Tunica counties) were reported Saturday by the Department of Health, bringing state totals to 77,894 COVID-19 cases and 2, 240 deaths. The state presumes 56,577 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 172 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to Saturday’s report.
The new numbers reflect tests completed as of 6 p.m. Saturday. The tests may have been made during the past week and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more, according to the Department of Health. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.
The Department of Health reported 14 new cases in Neshoba County Saturday for a total of 1,384; five new cases in Newton County for a total of 625; four new cases in Clarke County for a total of 414; and one new case in Kemper County for a total of 258.
Drive-through testing will be available by appointment in Meridian on Monday, Aug. 24 at the Lauderdale County AG Center, and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Kemper County High School.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at county health departments.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at their local county health department. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary, according to a news release.
Testing will be available in Newton County on Monday, Aug. 24 at 15776 Highway 15 N. in Decatur. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, testing will be available in Lauderdale County at 5224 Valley St. in Meridian and in Clarke County at 426 West Donald in Quitman.
