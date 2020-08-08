The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths Saturday, including two new deaths in Lauderdale County, for a total of 66,646 cases and 1,874 deaths statewide.
Lauderdale County reported 10 new cases for a total of 1,407 and 92 deaths.
At Anderson Regional Medical Center, department of health records as of Friday show five available adult ICU beds available out of 29 and 12 adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
At Rush Foundation Hospital, department of health records as of Friday show four available adult ICU beds out of 23 and eight adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Records show 326 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 232 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,285 cases and 92 deaths in Neshoba County and 542 cases and 11 deaths in Newton County.
As of the latest update, there are 174 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Mississippi. A total of 509,612 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Mississippi as of Friday. A total of 42,391 are presumed to have recovered.
