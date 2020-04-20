The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two additional COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, one additional death and 18 new cases in Lauderdale County Monday.
The county now has 220 confirmed cases, 15 deaths and nine outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
MSDH confirmed 238 new cases in Mississippi for a total of 4,512 and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 169 statewide. Of the 169 people killed by COVID-19 in Mississippi, 107 patients were identified as black or African American, according to the health department.
A month ago, MSDH reported 80 total cases and one death in Mississippi and no confirmed cases in Lauderdale County.
Lauderdale County has the highest number of deaths in the state, the highest number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the third highest number of cases, according to MSDH.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 12 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
State health officials said that as of Sunday, 51,434 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
