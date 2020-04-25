Health department reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; 5,718 cases statewide

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 284, the second highest number of cases in the state.

Sixty-seven of the cases are in long-term care facilities, records show.

Nineteen people from Lauderdale County have died from the virus, more than any other county, according to the health department.

The agency confirmed 284 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, for a total of 5,718 and 12 additional deaths, for a total of 221 statewide.

The number of patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center has increased every day since Monday and was up to 19 patients Friday, according to the hospital's website.

COVID-19 related closings, changes in East Mississippi Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily COVID-19 hospitalization numbers. For the week of April 12, Rush Health Systems reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 out of 202 tests conducted.

Under an order by the city of Meridian going into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, all employees of essential and nonessential businesses that are open to maintain minimal operations must wear a mask when in the same space as employees or the public.

Retail stores are required to follow CDC guidelines including wearing facemasks (employees and customers), social distancing of six feet or more and handwashing protocol. The city's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m curfew has been extended to May 15.