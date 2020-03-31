Governor Tate Reeves has issued a shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County, effective 10 p.m. Tuesday.
It applies to each municipality in the county and will be in effect for two weeks, he said.
The order requires all non-essential business to cease, but allows essential business operations to remain open, Reeves said.
Reeves said he based the order on data and recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
"Lauderdale County has been identified as a region that is at higher risk for transmission of COVID-19," the order states. "Individuals residing there will need to temporarily remain in their home or place of residence and certain businesses and public amenities in need to be temporarily closed to the public."
MSDH reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 937.
Lauderdale County now has 35 confirmed cases.
Clarke County has 4 cases, Kemper County has 1 case, Neshoba County has 4 cases and Newton County has 2 cases.
On Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center said it was hospitalizing three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients are under strict isolation and close observation in accordance with Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) and CDC guidelines, the hospital said.
MSDH reported four additional deaths Tuesday, for a total of 20 deaths statewide.
Of 4,454 samples tested at the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, 407 have tested positive for COVID-19, MSDH said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
