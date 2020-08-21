The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at county health departments.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at their local county health department. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary, according to a news release.
Testing will be available in Newton County on Monday, Aug. 24 at 15776 Highway 15 N. in Decatur. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, testing will be available in Lauderdale County at 5224 Valley Street in Meridian and in Clarke County at 426 West Donald in Quitman.
Daily testing is also offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths from the virus Friday in Lauderdale County.
The county’s totals increased to 1588 cases and 101 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since March.
Statewide, 874 new cases and 24 new deaths were reported by the Department of Health, bringing state totals to 76,323 COVID-19 cases and 2,214 deaths. The state presumes 56577 people have received from the virus.
There are 174 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to the latest report.
The new numbers reflect tests completed as of 6 p.m. Thursday. The tests may have been made during the past week and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more, according to the Department of Health. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.
The Department of Health reported three new cases in Neshoba County Thursday for a total of 1,367; two new cases in Newton County for a total of 616; eight new cases in Clarke County for a total of 403; and no new cases in Kemper County for a total of 255.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced social distancing measures for college and university outdoor stadiums and game events as safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.
The rules are in effect until 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Under Executive Order No. 1519, bowl seating is limited to no more than 25% of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households, with limits on club areas and suites.
Additional social distancing measures under the order include:
Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.
Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.
Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.
Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.
All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.