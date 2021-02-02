Mississippi residents can expect to see COVID-19 vaccines offered at some pharmacies in the state soon.
Gov. Tate Reeves said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the Biden administration will provide vaccines to pharmacies in Mississippi and in other states. Beginning next week, one million vaccine doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies around the U.S., the Associated Press reported.
Reeves said about 10% of the vaccines that the state receives next week will be part of this pharmacy program.
Approximately 30 different pharmacy stores throughout the state will eventually offer COVID-19 vaccines through this federal program. According to Dobbs, the federal government said it considered racial and geographic disparities when choosing the stores that would offer the vaccine.
Walmart will kick off the program in Mississippi by offering COVID-19 vaccines at some of its stores next week.
The state is also administering vaccines at its drive-thru vaccination sites. Community health clinics, hospitals and other entities are vaccinating Mississippians, too. However, demand for COVID-19 vaccines far exceeds supply, according to Reeves.
“A lot more Mississippians want to get the vaccine than we have shots available on a weekly basis,” he said at the press conference.
He announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that 30,000 new appointments for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine had become available, but the appointments filled up by noon, according to Dobbs.
Dobbs said that about 40% of Mississippians over 75 years old have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 case and death numbers
MSDH reported on Tuesday 825 new cases of the coronavirus and 76 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 276,531 cases and 6,132 deaths.
The state reported 24 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, bringing the county’s total to 6,403 cases. Lauderdale County reported three additional deaths on Tuesday. Two of the additional deaths occurred between Jan. 8 and Feb. 1, and one of the additional deaths was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Jan. 7 and 28. The county has reported 206 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: two new cases; 1,577 total cases. One additional death, which occurred between Jan. 8 and Feb. 1; 65 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 11 new cases; 2,076 total cases. No additional deaths; 48 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: two new cases; 842 total cases. No additional deaths; 21 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 12 new cases; 3,580 total cases. One additional death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Jan. 7 and 28; 161 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 222,812 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 24. The department also reported that there are 164 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.