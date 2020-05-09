The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 288 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 9,378.
MSDH reported 12 additional deaths in Mississippi, for a total of 421 deaths statewide.
State health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Saturday, for a total of 471 and one additional death, for a total of 42.
Records show 26 of the people from the county who have died from the virus lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news conference Thursday that Kemper, Neshoba and Newton Counties are among 12 counties with the most cases per capita over the past two weeks.
State data shows 91 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 307 cases and 13 deaths in Neshoba County and 137 cases and one death in Newton County.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that barber shops, salons and gyms may reopen Monday at 8 a.m. with certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under a new executive order, salons and barber shops must be deep-cleaned daily and customers must wait in their vehicles until their appointment time and be screened before entering.
Chairs must be arranged to ensure six feet between customers and only one customer per employee is allowed in the salon at a time.
Employees must be screened and those in contact with customers must wear masks and gloves, the order states. Customers must also wear masks unless it would interfere with a service they're receiving.
Under the governor's order, gyms must be deep-cleaned and may open at no more than 30% capacity.
Employees in contact with customers must wear masks, and equipment and exercise classes must be arranged to keep six feet between customers.
Reeves extended his Safer At Home Order for another two weeks until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland revised an executive order Thursday that stated that those who do not wear masks inside city businesses could face up to a $500 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
The revised order maintains the same language from the original order signed Tuesday regarding those inside city businesses.
It states that "the requirements to wear face coverings or masks shall apply to all persons, whether employees or customers or clients of businesses within the City."
In-house dining was allowed to continue at 50 percent capacity at restaurants in Mississippi Thursday, under an executive order with a list of restrictions by Gov. Tate Reeves.
A nightly curfew in Meridian remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 31.
The mayor said that while in-housing dining would end at 10 p.m. at all restaurants, drive-thru services would be allowed after 9 p.m.
State and city parks may open to the public between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., starting Monday, May 11, and a maximum of 20 people may gather outside with social distancing, under a city of Meridian order.
