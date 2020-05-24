Eight more cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Sunday.
Statewide, health officials confirmed 13,252 total cases and 625 deaths, including nine additional deaths reported as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Records show one of those deaths occurred in Lauderdale County.
State health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 678 and one additional death, for a total of 55 deaths.
Records show 36 of the 55 people from the county who died from COVID-19 lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In Sunday’s update, MSDH reported a total of 126 cases and 16 deaths in Clarke County, 125 cases and 10 deaths in Kemper County, 512 cases and 31 deaths in Neshoba County and 224 cases and three deaths in Newton County.
