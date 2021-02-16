Mississippi is making “great progress” in the fight against COVID-19, the state health officer said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The number of clinic and emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness in Mississippi has decreased substantially since the start of the year, according to a graph that State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs shared on Twitter. The number of new patients admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 has also decreased in the state since the beginning of the year.
Dobbs asked Mississippians to continue to wear masks in public and limit their social gatherings.
“Plan to limit Spring Break travel and keep it nuclear (within the household),” Dobbs said in the tweet.
Mississippi reported 734 new cases of the coronavirus and 37 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s totals to 288,714 cases and 6,501 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 21 new cases; 6,680 total cases. One additional death, which occurred between Nov. 11 and Feb. 10 and was identified from death certificate reports; 220 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: five new cases; 1,660 total cases. No additional deaths; 69 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 12 new cases; 2,190 total cases. No additional deaths; 51 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: three new cases; 884 total cases. No additional deaths; 22 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 11 new cases; 3,712 total cases. No additional deaths; 165 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 264,456 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 15. The department also reported that there are 112 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
