The state health officer said on Thursday that many Mississippians are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, but the state only receives a limited supply of vaccine from the federal government each week.
“We’ll need to be patient, but also diligent, to make sure that we protect the vulnerable people in Mississippi as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, at a press briefing.
He noted that about 1.3 to 1.4 million people in Mississippi qualify for vaccination, but the state only receives about 37,000 first doses of the vaccine a week. The state is also receiving second doses, Dobbs said.
Those who qualify for COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions.
Many of the state’s vaccines are being distributed at drive-thru vaccination sites, but some vaccines are being given out by hospitals, private clinics and other locations.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday that 152,374 people in the state had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said Mississippi is perhaps seeing a small downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“Although it’s too early to say if that’s really going to be a long-term trend,” he said at the press briefing.
The state is also seeing a decrease in the number of hospital patients who are confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Thursday 2,290 new cases of the coronavirus and 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 259,117 cases and 5,668 deaths.
Mississippi’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,896.
In Lauderdale County, 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 6,034 cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 52.
Lauderdale County reported two new deaths, which occurred between Jan. 8 and 20. The county has reported a total of 189 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 18 new cases; 1,435 total cases since March. No new deaths; 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: seven new cases; 1,957 total cases. One new death, which was identified from death certificate reports and occurred between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15; 45 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: seven new cases; 791 total cases. No new deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 20 new cases; 3,433 total cases. No new deaths; 152 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 207,769 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 17. The department also reported that there are 221 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
