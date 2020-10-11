The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Sunday.
In Lauderdale County, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 2,228 cases and 128 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, no new cases were reported; 819 cases and 27 related deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, one new case of COVID-19 was reported, bringing the total to 307 cases and 15 related deaths.
In Clarke County, no new cases were reported; 657 cases and 48 related deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, 15 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,727 cases and 109 related deaths.
The department of health reported six adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Anderson Regional Medical Center as of Oct. 9, with four ICU beds available out of 29 total ICU beds. At Rush Foundation Hospital, six adult COVID-19 patients were reported in the ICU, with one ICU bed available out of a total of 23 beds as of Oct. 9.
A total of 95,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,643 possible cases have been reported by the department of health since March, along with 2,829 confirmed related deaths and 272 probable related deaths.
As of Oct. 4, 90,577 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
