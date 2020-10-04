The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths in the state Sunday.
Seventeen new cases were reported in Lauderdale County Sunday for a total of 2,123 cases of COVID-19 and 127 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
Clarke County reported two new cases for a total of 625 cases and 48 related deaths. Newton County reported seven new cases for a total of 800 cases and 25 related deaths, while Kemper County reported two new cases for a total of 294 and 15 related deaths. Neshoba County reported one new case for a total of 1,646 cases and 106 related deaths.
The department of health has tallied 92,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 8,334 probably cases, for a total of 100,488 in Mississippi since March. It has also confirmed 2,765 related deaths and 248 probable related deaths, for a total of 3,013 since March. Since Sept. 27, a total of 823,185 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state.
As of Friday, the department of health reported four adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Anderson Regional Medical Center. There is one ICU bed available out of 29 at Anderson as of Friday. At Rush Foundation Hospital, two adult COVID-19 patients were in the ICU as of Friday. There are 4 ICU beds available out of 23 at Rush as of Friday.
As of Sept. 27, 89,737 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
