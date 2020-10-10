The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 957 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths Saturday.
In Lauderdale County, 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 2,223 cases and 128 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, eight new cases were reported, bringing the total to 819 cases and 27 related deaths.
In Kemper County, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 306 cases and 15 related deaths.
In Clarke County, 10 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 657 cases and 48 related deaths.
In Neshoba County, 47 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,712 cases and 109 related deaths.
The department of health reported six adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Anderson Regional Medical Center as of Oct. 9, with four ICU beds available out of 29 total ICU beds. At Rush Foundation Hospital, six adult COVID-19 patients were reported in the ICU, with one ICU bed available out of a total of 23 beds as of Oct. 9.
A total of 95,088 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,550 possible cases have been reported by the department of health since March, along with 2,825 confirmed related deaths and 271 probable related deaths.
As of Oct. 3, a total of 904,005 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Mississippi. As of Oct. 4, 90,577 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
