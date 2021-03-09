There are appointments available at Mississippi’s drive-thru vaccination sites, the state health officer said in a tweet on Tuesday.
As of 9:08 a.m., there were appointments available at the Lauderdale County site, at the Neshoba County site and at other locations.
Those interested can book an appointment by visiting covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.
People 50 years or older, K-12 school employees, preschool and childcare staff, first responders, health care workers and people with certain medical conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi.
