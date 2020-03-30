People who suspect they have COVID-19 will have to set up an appointment before undergoing free testing in Meridian this week.
The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Sears Auto Center at Bonita Lakes Mall and is open only to Mississippi residents.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health are facilitating the testing on Wednesday only.
Anyone who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening using the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app, which is available at www.cspire.com/cms/wireless/cspire-health/.
Those without a smartphone can call 601-496-7200 or the Lauderdale County COVID-19 hotline at 601-474-3775.
During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
If the doctor determines the person should be tested, the caller will receive an appointment time and a verification code. The person then must bring an ID to the testing site. Those without an appointment will not be tested.
At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle and get a swab.
UMMC will contact them with their results.
After Wednesday, the testing site will remain open Monday through Friday, by appointment, with screenings facilitated by Lauderdale County's healthcare coalition.
Anyone seeking testing after Wednesday must first call the Lauderdale County COVID-19 hotline at 601-474-3775 to speak with a doctor who will screen for symptoms. That call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New cases
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 89 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning for a total of 847. The new count lists 23 cases reported so far in Lauderdale County.
MSDH reported two additional deaths in Amite and Leflore Counties.
Sixteen people have died of the virus in the state.
Anderson Regional Medical Center reported Monday that it was hospitalizing three patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients are under strict isolation and close observation in accordance with Mississippi Department of Health and CDC guidelines, the hospital said.
Curfew in effect in Marion
The town of Marion has joined the city of Meridian in implementing a curfew for non-essential travel, beginning at 9. p.m. Monday, according to Mayor Elvis Hudson.
The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly with exceptions for travel to and from work, to pharmacies or to seek medical attention.
In a notice posted on the town's Facebook page, leaders asked residents to work from home if possible and to stay home unless they need to seek medical attention or medication, obtain or deliver necessary services or supplies like groceries, participate in outdoor activity or care for others.
Everyone should avoid hosting cookouts, maintain a distance of six feet and pay attention to their surroundings, Hudson said.
