Mississippi Department of Health COVID-19 map for Wednesday, April 15.

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, bringing the total to 165, the fourth highest number of cases in the state. 

MSDH reported one additional death in the county, for a total of 12, the highest total of COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi. 

An outbreak has occurred at a fifth long-term care facility in Lauderdale County, according to MSDH. The county has the second highest number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, records show. 

As of Wednesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

State health officials confirmed 273 new cases in Mississippi Wednesday, for a state total of 3,360, and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 122 statewide. Sixty-six outbreaks have occurred at long-term care facilities in Mississippi, state records show.

MSDH reported Clarke County had 19 cases, one death and two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Kemper County had 15 cases, Neshoba County had 35 cases and one death and Newton County had 14 cases and one outbreak at a long-term care facility. 

According to state health officials, confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported in the patient's home county, even if the patient tests positive or dies in another county.

