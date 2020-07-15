State health officials reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 38,567 and 18 additional deaths, for a total of 1,290 deaths statewide.
Seven of the deaths occurred between July 2 and July 7 and were identified from death certificates, the health department said.
In Lauderdale County, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new cases Wednesday and two additional deaths, for a total of 83 deaths since the pandemic began.
MSDH reported 241 cases and 25 deaths in Clarke County, 189 cases and 14 deaths in Kemper County, 1,059 cases and 78 deaths in Neshoba County and 384 cases and 10 deaths in Newton County.
Statewide hospitalizations reached a record high, with 825 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 274 patients hospitalized with suspected infection, according to the health department.
Active outbreaks of the coronavirus continue to rise in long-term care facilities, with 130 outbreaks statewide, MSDH said. About a month ago, that total was 73 active outbreaks.
As of Sunday, records show 25,932 Mississippi residents were presumed recovered from COVID-19.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state will begin requiring face masks in public beginning Thursday, after Alabama reported 40 deaths on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
The Mississippi State Medical Association called for a statewide mask mandate Tuesday.
"We strongly believe that without a statewide mask mandate, our state’s healthcare system cannot sustain the trajectory of this outbreak, which could ultimately result in the loss of the lives of many Mississippians," the association said in a statement.
Gov. Tate Reeves said in a news conference Tuesday that while he and the association have the same goal of increasing the number of people wearing masks, they may not completely agree on the best way to accomplish that.
