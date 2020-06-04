Seven nursing homes in Lauderdale County have active outbreaks of COVID-19, and all but one of those facilities have reported numerous deaths of residents, according to health department records.

The Mississippi State Department of Health released detailed information about long-term care facility outbreaks late Wednesday night, following requests by several news organizations, including The Meridian Star. The data is provided through self-reporting from the facilities, according to MSDH.

Records show 14 residents at Diversicare of Meridian have died from COVID-19 and 25 employees and 46 residents have tested positive for the virus.

At The Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Meridian, 10 residents have died from COVID-19 and there are confirmed cases in 19 employees and 39 residents, according to data.

The Reginald P. White Nursing Facility, affiliated with East Mississippi State Hospital in Meridian, reported seven residents have died from COVID-19 and 21 employees and 24 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The James T. Champion Nursing Facility, also affiliated with EMSH, reported four residents have died from COVID-19 and it confirmed cases in 25 employees and 24 residents.

At Queen City Nursing Center in Meridian, five residents have died from COVID-19 and 23 employees and 21 residents have tested positive for the virus, records show.

Trend Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Meridian reported four residents have died from COVID-19 and 14 employees and 20 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Bedford Care Center of Marion reported three cases of COVID-19 in employees.

In Neshoba County, at the Choctaw Residential Center, records show 20 residents have died from COVID-19 and 30 employees and 66 residents have tested positive for the virus.

At the Neshoba County Nursing Home in Philadelphia, one resident has died from COVID-19, and one employee and one resident have tested positive for the virus, records show.

One resident of Hilltop Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Union has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

In Kemper County at the Mississippi Care Center of DeKalb, records show eight residents have died from COVID-19 and 26 employees and 41 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Bedford Care Center of Newton reported three employees and one resident tested positive for COVID-19.

MSDH confirmed a total of 759 cases and 68 deaths related to COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Thursday.

The health department reported 156 cases and 19 deaths in Clarke County, 155 cases and 11 deaths in Kemper County, 728 cases and 44 deaths in Neshoba County and 288 cases and four deaths in Newton County.

Statewide, health officials reported 238 new cases in Mississippi, for a total of 16,560 and 12 additional deaths, for a total of 794 deaths statewide. Three of the deaths occurred between April 21 and May and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.

Please check back for updates.