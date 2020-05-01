The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 365 and three additional deaths for a total of 23.
MSDH confirmed 85 people in long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and 14 people have died from those facilities.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to Anderson's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily hospitalization numbers.
In Mississippi, state health officials reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for a total of 7,212 and 20 additional deaths, for a total of 281.
Eleven of the statewide deaths reported Friday occurred between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations, MSDH said.
As of Thursday, health department records show 71,548 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian was scheduled to reopen Friday at 11 a.m., according to a mall news release issued Thursday.
Shoppers may enter through the front entrance only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
All customers must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, the release said.
The stores reopening include Kirkland’s, Rainbow, Giorgio’s, Hibbett Sports, City Gear, Reeds Jewelers, Sports Additions, Finish Line, New Square and Shoe Dept. Encore.
American Deli will be offering curbside service.
The food court and parts of the common area will not be available and mall occupancy will be limited to 65 customers. Groups are limited to five people.
At the Crossing, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Village Western Wear & Shoe Repair, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, JOANN, Cato Fashions and Tuesday Morning will also be open with varying hours, the release said.
Please check back for updates.
