Correctional officer at Lauderdale County jail tests positive for COVID-19
By Erin Kelly
A correctional officer at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's department said Friday.
The officer tested positive last week and has been under quarantine, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.
No other staff or inmates have tested positive and anyone coming into the jail is being screened, Calhoun said.
Visitors are still not permitted at the jail, according to the sheriff's department.
Mississippi health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 730 and one additional death, for a total of 59.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Friday – the highest daily increase reported so far – for a total of 14,790. Health officials reported 17 additional deaths, for a total of 710 deaths statewide.
Four of the deaths occurred between May 11 and May 15 and were identified from death certificate reports, MSDH said.
