A Walmart in Meridian will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines.
The Walmart Supercenter at 1733 2nd Street South, along with 30 other Walmart stores in Mississippi, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Tuesday, individuals can start scheduling vaccination appointments by visiting https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. They must create a Walmart online account to book an appointment.
Gov. Tate Reeves said on Feb. 2 that the Biden administration would provide vaccines to pharmacies in Mississippi and in other states. Walmart is kicking this program off in Mississippi.
A full list of the Walmart stores offering COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12728.pdf.
Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi.
