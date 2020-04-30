Bonita Lakes Mall will reopen Friday, May 1, beginning at 11 a.m., according to a mall news release issued Thursday.
The news comes on a day when the Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 349 and one additional death, for a total of 20.
The mall has been closed since March 31, when Gov. Tate Reeves issued a shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County.
Shoppers may enter through the front entrance only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
All customers must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, the release said.
The stores reopening include Kirkland’s, Rainbow, Giorgio’s, Hibbett Sports, City Gear, Reeds Jewelers, Sports Additions, Finish Line, New Square and Shoe Dept. Encore.
American Deli will be offering curbside service.
The food court and parts of the common area will not be available and mall occupancy will be limited to 65 customers. Groups are limited to five people.
At the Crossing, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Village Western Wear & Shoe Repair, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, JOANN, Cato Fashions and Tuesday Morning will also be open with varying hours, the release said.
Of the 349 new COVID-19 cases reported, health officials reported Wednesday that 75 were in long-term care or residential care facilities. An updated total was not available Thursday.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 26 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to Anderson's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily hospitalization numbers.
The health department reported 227 new cases in Mississippi Thursday, for a total of 6,815 and 11 additional deaths, for a total of 261 statewide.
MSDH estimated that 3,413 people from Mississippi are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
