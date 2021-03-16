People 16 years or older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi.
“Sign Up Now!” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, in a Tuesday morning tweet. “All Mississippians 16 and older now eligible.”
To book an appointment at a Mississippi State Department of Health drive-thru vaccination site, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453.
16- or 17-year-olds cannot make an appointment on the website — they have to call the phone number.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday that vaccine eligibility would expand on Tuesday.
“Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal!” Reeves tweeted.
Mississippi allows people who live or work in the state to be vaccinated here.
