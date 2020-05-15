The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 566.

Records show 45 people from the county have died from the virus, including 27 who lived in long-term care facilities.

Lauderdale County has the second highest total of cases in Mississippi and the highest total of deaths, according to the latest update.

The county also has the highest number of outbreaks at long-term care and residential care facilities, with a total of 15.  

As of Friday, 23 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were being hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center, according to Anderson's website.

Download PDF Amended Mississippi executive order May 15

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

MSDH confirmed 97 cases and 11 deaths in Clarke County, 100 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 369 cases and 19 deaths in Neshoba County and 172 cases and two deaths in Newton County.

MSDH reported 318 new cases in Mississippi Friday, for a total of 10,801 and 13 additional deaths, for a total of 493. Two of the deaths were identified through death certificate reports from May 4-5, MSDH said.

The health department reported that as of Thursday, 106,823 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.

The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency will be issuing reusable face masks to county residents starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

Distribution sites include: Meridian Community College Dulaney Center on Hwy 19 N; The Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39 N; and the LEMA Office at 2525 14th St., Meridian.

LEMA will distribute masks while supplies last or until noon.

There is a limited supply and LEMA stated it is working to secure additional masks.

Please check back for updates

