Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
MSDH confirmed 97 cases and 11 deaths in Clarke County, 100 cases and seven deaths in Kemper County, 369 cases and 19 deaths in Neshoba County and 172 cases and two deaths in Newton County.
MSDH reported 318 new cases in Mississippi Friday, for a total of 10,801 and 13 additional deaths, for a total of 493. Two of the deaths were identified through death certificate reports from May 4-5, MSDH said.
The health department reported that as of Thursday, 106,823 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.
The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency will be issuing reusable face masks to county residents starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
Distribution sites include: Meridian Community College Dulaney Center on Hwy 19 N; The Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39 N; and the LEMA Office at 2525 14th St., Meridian.
LEMA will distribute masks while supplies last or until noon.
There is a limited supply and LEMA stated it is working to secure additional masks.
PORTERVILLE [ndash] Graveside services for Haeward Dwight Beddingfield will be Monday at 11 a.m. in Pinecrest Cemetery, Dekalb, Miss. Bros. Dennis Robinson and Chris Gulley will be officiating. Mr. Beddingfield, 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home in Porterville. He…
Private graveside services: Friday, May 15, 2020, 2 p.m. at St. Matthew U.M.C. Cemetery, Bailey. Mr. Clark, 73, of Meridian, died May 13, at Diversicare. Viewing: Thursday, May 14, from 2-3 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.