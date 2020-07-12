The Mississippi State Department of Health announced an increase of 868 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, three of them in Lauderdale County.

The state’s total of cases since March 11 reached 36,287, 966 of them in Lauderdale County.

The numbers are based on positive tests reported by labs as of Saturday evening.

Nineteen additional deaths were reported statewide for a total of 1,249 since the state began tracking numbers.

No new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, but 81 deaths have been reported since the state began tracking numbers.

Hospitalizations in the state dropped to 703, with an additional 260 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.

Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term-care facilities remained at 106. An outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.

Neshoba County had one new COVID-19 case on Sunday and its total increased to 1,046.

Newton County had one new case for a total of 376.

No new cases were reported in and Clarke or Kemper counties. Clarke has a total of 223 cases and Kemper has a total of 184 cases since the state began tracking numbers.