SCOOBA [ndash] Services for Mrs. Bessie Campbell Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at Joseph Pettus Lodge Cemetery, Scooba. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner. Visitation: Sunday, July 12, 12 p.m. at Joseph Pettus Lodge Cemetery.
Mrs. Wydell Barrier McAdory, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Louisville Healthcare. Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Noxapater, with Rev. Chris Vowell officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Porter Funeral Ho…
Richard Clay Hamilton, son of Joseph Clay Hamilton and Mary Harwell Scott, died July 7, 2020, at home. Survivors are wife, Amy Pascoe Hamilton; brothers, John M. Hamilton, Joseph E. Hamilton, and Kevin Hamilton; daughter, Allison H. Williams and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.