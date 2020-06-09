map

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Tuesday, for a total of 793.

One additional death was reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the total to 71 deaths.

That death occurred on May 16 and was identified from a death certificate report, the agency reported. 

As of Tuesday, Anderson Regional Medical Center reported it was hospitalizing 19 patients who have tested positive for the virus.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

MSDH confirmed 341 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 18,109 and 10 additional deaths, for a total of 847 deaths statewide.

Since March 11, 166 cases and 11 deaths have been reported in Kemper County, while 805 cases and 48 deaths have been reported in Neshoba County. In Newton County, 307 cases and five deaths have been reported.

In Clarke County, 163 cases and 21 deaths have been reported since March 11. 

