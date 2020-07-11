797 more COVID-19 cases in Mississippi; 9 new cases in Lauderdale County
By Bill Graham
bgraham@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced an increase of 797 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, nine of them in Lauderdale County.
The state’s total of cases since March 11 reached 35, 419, 963 of them in Lauderdale County.
The numbers are based on positive tests reported by labs as of Friday evening.
Fifteen additional deaths were reported statewide for a total of 1,230 since the state began tracking numbers.
One of the new deaths was in Neshoba County, but no new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County.
Hospitalizations in the state dropped to 703, with an additional 260 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term-care facilities dropped to 106. An outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.
Neshoba County had 6 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and its total increased to 1,045. Newton County had 8 new cases for a total of 375; Clarke County had six new cases for a total of 223; and Kemper had one new case for a total of 184.
