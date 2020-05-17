The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed Sunday seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Lauderdale County, for a total of 585 cases and 46 deaths.

Records show 28 people in long-term care facilities have died from the virus in Lauderdale County. Sunday’s new death was a long-term care facility death, and two of the seven new cases in the county were long-term care facility cases. Lauderdale County has the highest number of outbreaks at long-term care and residential facilities, with a total of 156.

As of Friday, 23 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were being hospitalized at Anderson Regional Medical Center, according to Anderson’s website.

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Two new deaths were reported in Neshoba County Sunday, and one new death in Kemper County was also reported. MSDH reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Neshoba County, for a total of 405 cases and 23 deaths, while one case was removed from Kemper County’s tally for a total of 100 cases and eight deaths. Three new cases were reported in Clarke County for a total of 101 cases and 12 deaths, and one new cases was reported in Newton County for a total of 187 cases and two deaths.

MSDH reported Sunday 173 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths, for a total of 11,296 cases and 521 deaths. A total of 6,268 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 as of May 3. That total does not include cases still under investigation.

The health department reported as of Saturday, 113,126 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Mississippi.

The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency began issuing reusable face masks to county residents beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

Distribution sites include: Meridian Community College Dulaney Center on Hwy 19 N; The Meridian Little Theater on Hwy 39 N; and the LEMA Office at 2525 14th St., Meridian.

LEMA will distribute masks while supplies last or until noon.

There is a limited supply and LEMA stated it is working to secure additional masks.

