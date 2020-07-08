674 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi; 15 new cases in Lauderdale County

State health officials reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Wednesday , for a total of 32,628 cases and 30 additional deaths, for a total of 1158 deaths statewide.
In Lauderdale County, the health department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 937 and one new death, for a total of 81 deaths.
On Tuesday, the state reported 957 new cases and 44 additional deaths.
About 70 percent of the deaths occurred from July 3-6, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during a news conference.
Roughly half of the deaths were among residents of long-term care facilities, Byers said.
Byers attributed the rise in case numbers to “person-to-person widespread community transition.”
“We have not seen any outbreaks related to protests,” Byars said.
State health officials have confirmed eight positive cases and 11 suspected cases among Mississippi lawmakers.
Among those testing positive were Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, Mississippi Today reported.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Hobbs again urged the public to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
“Stay at home as much as you can,” he said.
Dobbs also said that there are also at least 11 other suspected cases of the virus among legislators and Capitol employees. In addition, Dobbs said the virus is spreading in social gatherings across the state.
Dobbs said, for example, he was told about teenagers having a party on a Pearl River sandbar in Jackson during the July 4 weekend and about people going without masks in restaurants and other public settings.
“You can't put a lot of people together in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century and expect nothing bad to happen,” Dobbs said during a news conference. “It’s just absolutely an insane thought process.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.