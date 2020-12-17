The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 4,357 cases.
No new deaths were reported in the county. A total of 159 deaths have been reported in Lauderdale County since March.
MSDH reported 2,261 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths in Mississippi on Thursday, bringing the state’s totals to 187,904 cases and 4,320 deaths.
The state has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations increase in recent weeks. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at a press briefing on Monday that hospitals in the state were “absolutely packed,” especially ICU services.
As of 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, Johns Hopkins University reported that the world has had a total of 74,423,687 cases of COVID-19 and that the U.S. has had a total of 17,000,408 cases.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for several local counties are listed below.
Newton County: 20 new cases; 1,369 total cases since March. No new deaths; 32 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: nine new cases; 615 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths.
Clarke County: 29 new cases; 1,085 total cases. No new deaths; 55 total deaths.
Neshoba County: 40 new cases; 2,675 total cases. No new deaths; 133 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 148,466 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 236 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves has placed restrictions on the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
At indoor social gatherings where social distancing is not possible, crowds must be limited to no more than 10 people in a single space, Reeves announced on Dec. 9. At outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people can gather in close proximity to each other.
Reeves is also requiring people in 61 counties — including Lauderdale, Kemper and Neshoba counties — to wear a face covering when indoors and interacting with the public.
The City of Meridian is under a mask mandate, which lasts until the end of the year.
